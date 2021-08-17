Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Rating Reiterated by Evercore ISI

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 178.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ TALS opened at $12.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.60. Talaris Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.41 and a 52-week high of $19.82.

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.15). Sell-side analysts predict that Talaris Therapeutics will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALS. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $146,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Talaris Therapeutics

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

