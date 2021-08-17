Syscoin (SYS) Market Capitalization Achieves $130.74 Million

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded up 20.3% against the dollar. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $130.74 million and $2.87 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000451 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.98 or 0.00390140 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006407 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000184 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 617,461,505 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Syscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

