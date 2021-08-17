Synex International Inc. (TSE:SXI) Director Daniel Russell Purchases 50,000 Shares

Synex International Inc. (TSE:SXI) Director Daniel Russell purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.28 per share, with a total value of C$14,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,607,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,290,047.08.

Daniel Russell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 12th, Daniel Russell purchased 35,000 shares of Synex International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.28 per share, with a total value of C$9,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Daniel Russell acquired 60,000 shares of Synex International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.32 per share, with a total value of C$19,200.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Daniel Russell acquired 500 shares of Synex International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.28 per share, with a total value of C$140.00.

Synex International stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,268. The firm has a market cap of C$11.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.00. Synex International Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.21 and a 1 year high of C$0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.31.

Synex International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates electric power generation facilities. The company provides consulting engineering services for the control and use of water, as well as related developments requiring civil, water resource, and environmental engineering projects primarily in the fields of hydrology, river engineering, fisheries and environmental assessment, water quality, site development services, water supply, hydro power, wastewater treatment and disposal, flood control, and storm water management projects.

