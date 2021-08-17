Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 155,100 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the July 15th total of 222,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 172.3 days.

OTCMKTS SYIEF remained flat at $$144.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663. Symrise has a fifty-two week low of $114.75 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.97.

Separately, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

