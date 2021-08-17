Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2021

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 155,100 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the July 15th total of 222,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 172.3 days.

OTCMKTS SYIEF remained flat at $$144.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663. Symrise has a fifty-two week low of $114.75 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.97.

Separately, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.