Symons Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 218,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,256,000. Algonquin Power & Utilities comprises approximately 1.9% of Symons Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AQN. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 46.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 42.4% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.9% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 11,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. 40.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.69.

AQN stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.52. The stock had a trading volume of 18,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,198. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $17.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.44.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 7.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1706 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 48.44%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

