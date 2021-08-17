Symons Capital Management Inc. Makes New $215,000 Investment in Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)

Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 85,802 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Alexco Resource by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Alexco Resource by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alexco Resource by 20.0% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alexco Resource during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Alexco Resource by 23.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,104 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 10,346 shares in the last quarter. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alexco Resource stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,333. Alexco Resource Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.32 million, a PE ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.76.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Alexco Resource had a negative return on equity of 8.65% and a negative net margin of 213.41%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alexco Resource Corp. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Alexco Resource from $3.90 to $3.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alexco Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Alexco Resource Company Profile

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

