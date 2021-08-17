Symons Capital Management Inc. Has $6.83 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Symons Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 99,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,449 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises approximately 3.9% of Symons Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 131.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.37. The stock had a trading volume of 117,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,487,723. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $71.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $90.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.85.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.