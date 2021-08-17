Symons Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR)

Symons Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) by 213.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,261 shares during the quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Clever Leaves worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVR. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,697,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Clever Leaves during the first quarter worth $3,279,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clever Leaves during the first quarter worth $1,619,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Clever Leaves during the first quarter worth $812,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Clever Leaves by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CLVR traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.12. 2,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,878. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $19.46.

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter.

CLVR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Clever Leaves in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Clever Leaves in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $9.07 price target for the company.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc cultivates, extracts, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid products in Colombia, Portugal, Germany, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. It also engages in the formulating, manufacturing, marketing, distributing, and selling of homeopathic and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, nutraceuticals, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors.

