SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $1.00, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SWK had a net margin of 34.13% and a return on equity of 9.63%.

SWKH stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.30. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,347. The firm has a market cap of $221.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.42. SWK has a 52-week low of $12.49 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SWK from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialty finance company, focuses on the healthcare sector. The company operates in two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. It provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

