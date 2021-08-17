SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.00 EPS

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $1.00, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SWK had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 34.13%.

NASDAQ:SWKH opened at $17.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.42. SWK has a 1 year low of $12.49 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $220.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SWK from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialty finance company, focuses on the healthcare sector. The company operates in two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. It provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

