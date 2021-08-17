Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Switch has increased its dividend payment by 1,034.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Switch has a payout ratio of 91.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Switch to earn $0.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.8%.

SWCH opened at $23.82 on Tuesday. Switch has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $25.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.28 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.51.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Switch had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 4.62%. As a group, research analysts expect that Switch will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SWCH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen raised shares of Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Switch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

In other news, major shareholder Stella Roy sold 171,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $3,334,886.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,729.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rob Roy sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,908,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,579,037 shares of company stock worth $32,579,388. Corporate insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

