Swingby (SWINGBY) Trading Up 51.3% Over Last 7 Days

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last week, Swingby has traded up 51.3% against the US dollar. One Swingby coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000246 BTC on exchanges. Swingby has a total market cap of $27.09 million and $1.38 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002546 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000356 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00052746 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00060479 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.11 or 0.00131516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00016374 BTC.

About Swingby

SWINGBY is a coin. It launched on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,606,267 coins. Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en . Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swingby

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars.

