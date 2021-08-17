Suzuki Motor Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.45 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:SZKMY)

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Suzuki Motor in a research report issued on Sunday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Suzuki Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Suzuki Motor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SZKMY opened at $177.71 on Tuesday. Suzuki Motor has a 12 month low of $146.10 and a 12 month high of $225.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.30.

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.

