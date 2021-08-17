SushiSwap (SUSHI) Trading Up 20.8% This Week

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 17th. One SushiSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $12.58 or 0.00028037 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SushiSwap has traded 20.8% higher against the dollar. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and $880.55 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00058666 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00015768 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $388.78 or 0.00866582 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00048367 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.93 or 0.00158092 BTC.

About SushiSwap

SUSHI is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 231,560,312 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

