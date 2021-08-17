Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) Director Thomas Mceachin Acquires 20,000 Shares

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) Director Thomas Mceachin acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $20,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SRGA stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $0.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,389. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.23. Surgalign Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 2.12.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Surgalign had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 81.31%. On average, research analysts expect that Surgalign Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

SRGA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Surgalign from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Surgalign from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Surgalign from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgalign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Surgalign in the first quarter valued at $5,755,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Surgalign by 29.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 14,287 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Surgalign by 185.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 123,846 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Surgalign during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Surgalign by 233.4% during the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after buying an additional 1,750,000 shares during the period. 50.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surgalign Company Profile

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.

