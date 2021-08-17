Sunbelt Securities Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 47.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter worth about $284,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 34.6% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 277.0% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYG opened at $192.58 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a twelve month low of $116.07 and a twelve month high of $194.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.25.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

