Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $177.57.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SUI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company.

SUI stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $195.97. The company had a trading volume of 17,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,873. Sun Communities has a 52 week low of $135.01 and a 52 week high of $199.11. The stock has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $183.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.23%.

In other Sun Communities news, CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $2,458,335.00. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $5,434,899.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 798,406 shares in the company, valued at $133,836,797.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,432 shares of company stock worth $10,093,880 in the last 90 days. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,236,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,385,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,635 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,144,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,455 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,090,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,233,000 after purchasing an additional 889,899 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,159,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,124,000 after purchasing an additional 577,303 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 219.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,466,000 after purchasing an additional 556,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

