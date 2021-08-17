Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Materials, Inc. is a construction material company. The company supplies aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete and asphalt primarily in the United States and western Canada. Summit Materials, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.70.

Shares of SUM traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.05. 3,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,143,776. Summit Materials has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.30.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $618.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.28 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Summit Materials will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $2,848,725.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,612.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Summit Materials by 973.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 735,944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,621,000 after buying an additional 667,354 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 55,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 13,629 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 59.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 33,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 59.0% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 512,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,858,000 after buying an additional 190,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

