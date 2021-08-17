Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.06. Summit Hotel Properties reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 190%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Summit Hotel Properties.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 52.10%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INN shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

INN traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $8.88. 744,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,561. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Summit Hotel Properties has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $11.32. The company has a market capitalization of $945.24 million, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 2.41.

In related news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 350,000 shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $3,160,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Craig J. Aniszewski sold 28,119 shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $256,445.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 503,419 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

