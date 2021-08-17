Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. Purchases 43 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Stryker comprises 2.6% of Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Stryker by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 71,951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $18,688,000 after acquiring an additional 11,753 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 25,663 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 22,314 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 10,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. 69.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYK traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $265.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,456. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $185.20 and a 12 month high of $275.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $261.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,566.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.70.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

