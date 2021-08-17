Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. Decreases Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. cut its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises 2.0% of Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,634,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,479,000 after buying an additional 66,319 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 37.0% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 225,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,447,000 after buying an additional 60,766 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.2% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 14,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 37.8% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Compass Point increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.23.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,792,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.