Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 258.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.05. 732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,792. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.06. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.83 and a one year high of $79.58.

