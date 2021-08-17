Storj Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $59.14 Million (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 17th. One Storj coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.34 or 0.00002867 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Storj has a total market capitalization of $428.80 million and $59.14 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Storj has traded 16.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Storj Coin Profile

Storj (CRYPTO:STORJ) is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 319,628,685 coins. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Storj is storj.io . Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Storj Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

