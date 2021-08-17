StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STNE. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 57.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on STNE. Zacks Investment Research lowered StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. cut their price target on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.10.

NASDAQ STNE opened at $51.02 on Tuesday. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52 week low of $46.60 and a 52 week high of $95.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.89. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.27 and a beta of 2.29.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $867.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.00 million. StoneCo had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

