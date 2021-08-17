Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Call Options (NYSE:PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 1,056,524 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,196% compared to the typical volume of 81,521 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter worth $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 6,666.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBR traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.48. 1,602,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,257,160. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38. The stock has a market cap of $68.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.73.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $15.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.33 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 30.71%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.616 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a yield of 5.52%. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous annual dividend of $0.04. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

PBR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Grupo Santander raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.30 target price on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Itau BBA Securities raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.26.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

