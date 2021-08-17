Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Call Options (NYSE:PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 1,056,524 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,196% compared to the typical volume of 81,521 call options.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter worth $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 6,666.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PBR traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.48. 1,602,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,257,160. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38. The stock has a market cap of $68.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.73.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.616 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a yield of 5.52%. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous annual dividend of $0.04. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.12%.
PBR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Grupo Santander raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.30 target price on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Itau BBA Securities raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.26.
About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras
Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.
