Sterneck Capital Management LLC Makes New $112,000 Investment in Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 57,736 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YTRA. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 450.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 28,578 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Yatra Online during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Yatra Online by 30.5% during the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,138,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after buying an additional 500,020 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Yatra Online during the first quarter valued at about $1,527,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Yatra Online by 109.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 91,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 47,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Yatra Online alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Yatra Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

YTRA traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.75. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,990. The company has a market cap of $108.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.11. Yatra Online, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $2.94.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 92.84% and a negative return on equity of 73.56%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yatra Online, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yatra Online Profile

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Yatra Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatra Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.