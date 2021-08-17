Sterneck Capital Management LLC Has $14.19 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 8.8% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $14,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Roth Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 55.3% during the first quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC now owns 55,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after acquiring an additional 19,723 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 55.0% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 9,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the period.

RSP stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.44. 94,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,630,202. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $103.48 and a 52 week high of $155.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.58.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

