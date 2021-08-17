Stephen Hoge Sells 15,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $6,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.13, for a total value of $5,026,950.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.99, for a total value of $1,759,950.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.55, for a total value of $3,271,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.87, for a total value of $3,583,050.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total value of $2,296,200.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $3,243,000.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $4,266,400.00.

NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $15.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $373.86. 23,356,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,382,088. The company’s 50 day moving average is $283.55. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.21 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRNA. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus upped their price objective on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.71.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at $647,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 606,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,442,000 after purchasing an additional 59,930 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,938,000. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,510,000. 50.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

