Stephanie Okey Sells 1,650 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Director Stephanie Okey sold 1,650 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $66,099.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PTCT traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $39.15. The stock had a trading volume of 9,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,249. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.66. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.12 and a 52-week high of $70.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.02.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.16. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 82.87% and a negative return on equity of 105.54%. On average, analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 497.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $112,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 33.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $206,000. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

