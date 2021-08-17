Steadfast Group Limited (SDF) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.07 on September 9th

Steadfast Group Limited (ASX:SDF) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Steadfast Group’s previous final dividend of $0.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.13.

About Steadfast Group

Steadfast Group Limited provides general insurance brokerage services Australasia, Asia, and Europe. It also provides insurance underwriting services and related services. The company operates a network of 458 general insurance brokers and 25 underwriting agencies. Steadfast Group Limited was founded in 1996 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

