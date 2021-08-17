State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 370,897 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 115,600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $5,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,375,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 435,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,961,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 87,576 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,197 in the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $14.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

HBAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.03.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

