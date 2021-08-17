State of Michigan Retirement System Has $6.04 Million Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,787 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Garmin were worth $6,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Garmin by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 84,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total value of $12,010,511.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total transaction of $65,261.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,975 shares of company stock valued at $33,769,718 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $168.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.96. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $91.84 and a 52 week high of $169.12.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 21.68%. Analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.14%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target (up from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Garmin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.14.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

