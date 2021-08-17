State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 100 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Catalent were worth $4,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Catalent during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Catalent during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Catalent by 255.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Catalent by 17.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Catalent alerts:

In other news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $62,742.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $40,698.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,357 shares of company stock worth $2,393,138 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $120.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.65 and a 12-month high of $127.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.78.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.