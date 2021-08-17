State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $6,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARE opened at $205.80 on Tuesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.08 and a 52 week high of $209.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.02.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.37%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 5,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,046,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John H. Cunningham sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.75, for a total transaction of $1,590,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,538 shares of company stock worth $17,385,703 over the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.86.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

