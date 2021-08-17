Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Holdings Lifted by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,470 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $116.20. The company had a trading volume of 310,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,019,859. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.42. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.46 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.12.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

