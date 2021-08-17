StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) & Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Head to Head Survey

StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) and Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares StageZero Life Sciences and Neogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StageZero Life Sciences -200.26% N/A -165.13% Neogen 13.00% 7.67% 7.02%

This table compares StageZero Life Sciences and Neogen’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StageZero Life Sciences $4.15 million 5.26 -$6.86 million N/A N/A Neogen $468.46 million 9.69 $60.88 million $0.57 74.09

Neogen has higher revenue and earnings than StageZero Life Sciences.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of StageZero Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of Neogen shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Neogen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

StageZero Life Sciences has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neogen has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for StageZero Life Sciences and Neogen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StageZero Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Neogen 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Neogen beats StageZero Life Sciences on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About StageZero Life Sciences

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for detection of diseases and for personalized health management, with a focus on cancer-related indications. Its products includes Sentinel Principle, and ColonSentry. The company was founded by Choong-Chin Liew and K. Wayne Marshall in 1998 and is headquartered in Richmond Hill, Canada.

About Neogen

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety, Animal Safety, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation. The Animal Safety segment includes a line of consumable products marketed to veterinarians and animal health product distributors. The Corporate and eliminations segment refers to the corporate assets, including cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities, current and deferred tax accounts, and overhead expenses not allocated to specific business segments. The company was founded on June 30, 1981 and is headquartered in Lansing, MI.

