STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $57.70 Million

Equities analysts expect STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) to announce $57.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $57.50 million and the highest is $58.00 million. STAAR Surgical posted sales of $47.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full-year sales of $225.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $216.70 million to $229.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $288.60 million, with estimates ranging from $270.10 million to $309.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for STAAR Surgical.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.14. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $62.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.75.

Shares of NASDAQ STAA traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.70. 1,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,917. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $45.47 and a 1-year high of $161.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 339.88 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.07.

In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 1,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $148,409.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 314,242 shares of company stock worth $47,966,671. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,947 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

