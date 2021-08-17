SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SSEZY shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut SSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays raised SSE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded SSE from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

OTCMKTS:SSEZY traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $22.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,143. SSE has a 1-year low of $14.75 and a 1-year high of $22.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.29.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.0679 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 5.12%. SSE’s payout ratio is presently 142.06%.

SSE Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

