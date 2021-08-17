Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $144,000 Holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its position in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 93.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 277,433 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 282,239 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,212 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 38,433 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,895 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 45,928 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 5,544 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SXC opened at $7.28 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.11. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $8.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $604.50 million, a P/E ratio of 728.00 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,400.00%.

In other SunCoke Energy news, SVP Katherine T. Gates sold 19,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $147,134.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,886.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of SunCoke Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

