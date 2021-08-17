Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $139,000 Position in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) by 46.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,516 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,401 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in The New Home were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The New Home by 149.3% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 183,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 109,739 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of The New Home by 111.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 191,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 100,900 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The New Home by 43.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 145,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 43,676 shares in the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The New Home in the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The New Home by 19.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 144,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 23,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWHM stock opened at $8.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $162.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 2.59. The New Home Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $8.98.

The New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The New Home had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $140.53 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of The New Home from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

About The New Home

The New Home Company Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family detached and attached homes. The company operates through three segments: Arizona Homebuilding, California Homebuilding, and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area; and Denver, Colorado.

