Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Raised to $320.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist upped their target price on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $261.80 price target (down from $317.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.85.

SQ opened at $263.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.30. The company has a market capitalization of $121.08 billion, a PE ratio of 231.05, a PEG ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 2.41. Square has a twelve month low of $134.00 and a twelve month high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Square will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.41, for a total value of $997,673.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,785,183.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.46, for a total transaction of $760,050.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,044,494.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 488,818 shares of company stock worth $116,098,339 in the last 90 days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Square by 308.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Square in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the first quarter worth $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Square by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Square by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

