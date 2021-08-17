Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share (NASDAQ:SFM)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Fishbein now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 4.34%.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SFM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $24.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.83. Sprouts Farmers Market has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $29.35.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $119,741.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $694,892.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 655,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,459,000 after purchasing an additional 73,004 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,687,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,916,000 after purchasing an additional 415,192 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Loveless Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 9.2% during the first quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 692,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,429,000 after buying an additional 58,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

