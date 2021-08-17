Sprott (NYSE:SII) vs. Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) Head-To-Head Review

Sprott (NYSE:SII) and Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Sprott alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sprott and Orange County Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sprott 0 1 1 0 2.50 Orange County Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sprott currently has a consensus price target of $57.00, indicating a potential upside of 63.84%. Given Sprott’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sprott is more favorable than Orange County Bancorp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sprott and Orange County Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprott $121.78 million 7.34 $26.98 million $1.05 33.13 Orange County Bancorp $58.73 million 3.14 $11.10 million N/A N/A

Sprott has higher revenue and earnings than Orange County Bancorp.

Dividends

Sprott pays an annual dividend of $0.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Orange County Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Sprott pays out 89.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Sprott has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Sprott is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.6% of Sprott shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.4% of Orange County Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sprott and Orange County Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprott 21.06% 10.29% 8.18% Orange County Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sprott beats Orange County Bancorp on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sprott

Sprott, Inc. provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds. The Lending segment provides lending activities through limited partnership vehicles, as well as through direct lending activities using the company’s balance sheet. The Managed Equities segment provides asset management and sub-advisory services to the company’s branded funds and managed account. The Brokerage segment includes the activities of Canadian and U.S broker-dealers. The Corporate segment provides capital, balance sheet management and enterprise shared services to the company’s subsidiaries. The company was founded by Eric Steven Sprott on February 13, 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Orange County Bancorp

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions. The firm operates through Banking and Wealth Management. It offers banking solutions such as business, personal banking, special services, trusts and investment services. The company was founded on May 2, 1892 and is headquartered in Middletown, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.