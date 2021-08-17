Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Short Interest Update

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a growth of 45.4% from the July 15th total of 784,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 316,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,885,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,389,000 after acquiring an additional 94,179 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,945,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,416,000 after acquiring an additional 314,081 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,719,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,123,000 after acquiring an additional 12,360 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 849,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,226,000 after acquiring an additional 37,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 829,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,571,000 after buying an additional 34,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.38.

NYSE:SPB opened at $79.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.71. Spectrum Brands has a 52-week low of $54.52 and a 52-week high of $97.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.89.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.01). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

