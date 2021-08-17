Spectiv Price Tops $0.0001 (SIG)

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. In the last week, Spectiv has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. One Spectiv coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Spectiv has a total market capitalization of $30,342.61 and approximately $18.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00060458 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003120 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00016559 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $414.09 or 0.00909666 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00049126 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Spectiv Profile

Spectiv is a coin. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 coins and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 coins. Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectiv’s official website is www.spectiv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signal is an advertising marketplace based on the Ethereum blockchain. On the Signal Marketplace advertisers can list their offerings to a network of attention influencers. Once an offering is listed, attention influencers are able to generate a personalized affiliate link that directs to the advertiser's offering. The Signal token (SIG) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the influencers every time this attention influencer drives a click or sale through their unique link. “

Buying and Selling Spectiv

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectiv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectiv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

