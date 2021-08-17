SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 237,566 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 3,231,325 shares.The stock last traded at $92.89 and had previously closed at $95.71.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.62.

Get SPDR S&P Retail ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 259.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,509,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $438,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255,421 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,906,000 after buying an additional 147,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,328,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,539,000 after buying an additional 173,486 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,326,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,968,000 after buying an additional 449,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,207,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,363,000 after buying an additional 305,311 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

See Also: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.