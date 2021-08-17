SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Bought by Fusion Family Wealth LLC

Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 1,493.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,003 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.1% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 322.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,479,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,094,000 after buying an additional 3,417,960 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 49.1% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,819,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,685 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4,074.2% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,831,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,085 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $109,986,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,389,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,622,000 after purchasing an additional 87,681 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,358,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,451. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.36. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56.

