SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Acquired by Sterneck Capital Management LLC

Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises 5.0% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sterneck Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $8,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,964,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 57,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 10,635 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $445,000.

SPEM stock traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $42.15. 32,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,801. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $47.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.36.

