Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.24 Million

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. Spartan Protocol has a market cap of $19.91 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Spartan Protocol has traded 24.3% higher against the dollar. One Spartan Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.53 or 0.00001154 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Spartan Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00055728 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.86 or 0.00134074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.23 or 0.00158720 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,245.75 or 1.00235839 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $427.07 or 0.00925660 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,234.40 or 0.07010432 BTC.

Spartan Protocol Coin Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 37,871,836 coins and its circulating supply is 37,401,758 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol . The official website for Spartan Protocol is spartanprotocol.org . Spartan Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@spartanprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Spartan Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spartan Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spartan Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spartan Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spartan Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spartan Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.