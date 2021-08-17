Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 60.43% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Spark Networks alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN LOV traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,042. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Spark Networks has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $8.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 million, a P/E ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.77.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $56.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.90 million.

In other Spark Networks news, major shareholder John Hartnett Lewis bought 24,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.33 per share, with a total value of $131,688.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 6,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $29,591.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,596 shares of company stock worth $845,957. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Spark Networks during the 1st quarter worth $343,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Spark Networks by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Spark Networks during the 1st quarter worth $2,794,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Spark Networks by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 55,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Spark Networks by 175.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 68,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 43,530 shares in the last quarter.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.